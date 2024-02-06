OYDC-Zambia has received a state-of-the-art multipurpose hall floor mat, donated by the Association of National Olympic Committees in Africa (ANOCA) to the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ). The donation comes following OYDC-Zambia’s plea to have its facilities upgraded back in 2021. OYDC Zambia CEO Fredrick Chitangala said the donation of the floor mat was timely as the centre was focusing on investing in facilities to support high-performance sports. “We are happy that the long-awaited donation from ANOCA has arrived at OYDC. This is the floor mat to be used in our multipurpose hall, it consists of 35 pieces of mats, and we hope that in the next 30 days, we will be able to have it fitted in the…...



