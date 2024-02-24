THE Eastern Province Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has unveiled a budget of K1,049,500 for the calendar year 2024. FAZ Eastern Province Chairman Crispin Kamuna unveiled the budget during the provincial Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Uncle Chipeta’s lodge in Chipata yesterday. Kamuna informed delegates that the provincial association’s last year’s surplus of K62,000 will be added to this budget. “Our budget for 2024 is K1,094,500 and the surplus for 2023 stood at K62,000. From the budget announced, we expect to raise K99,000 from David Kaunda Stadium hiring fees and a sum of K226,000 will be raised from player registration and transfers,” Kamuna said. “K75,000 will be raised from disciplinary sanctions, K57,000 from DK Stadium fundraising events, with K12,000...



