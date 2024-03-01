GHANA national team Coach Nora Hauptle says the Copper Queens have the quality to be ranked among the 10 best teams in the world, but need to improve their tactical nuance first. Hauptle says Ghana was able to go toe to toe with Zambia because she had analysed each and every Copper Queens player after watch 21 games that Zambia played last year. Meanwhile, Bruce Mwape has attributed his team’s poor display to the absence of key players who are undergoing military training. And striker Kabange Mupopo says the team owes it to soccer fans for the extra push at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. Speaking during the post-match interview on Wednesday night, Hauptle said Zambia had fantastic individual players that...



