SWIMMER Mia Phiri has bagged another bronze medal at the ongoing All-Africa Games after finishing third with a time of 26:27 seconds in the women’s 50m freestyle final. This brings the total number of medals that Zambia has recorded at the competition so far to four. Judoka Steven Mung’andu minted gold, while Simon Zulu settled for a bronze medal. Phiri bagged a bronze medal in the 50m backstroke on Tuesday before bagging another one yesterday. In the race won by Egyptian Farida Osman, who clocked 24:72 seconds, Phiri settled for a bronze medal behind second-placed Caitlin Ann De Lange who managed a time of 24:99 seconds. First Lady Mutinta Hichilema congratulated the trio of Mung’andu, Zulu, and Phiri for bagging...



