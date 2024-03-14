SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has hailed judokas Steven Mung’andu and Simon Zulu for delivering a gold and bronze medal at the 13th edition of the All-Africa Games in Accra, Ghana. On Tuesday evening, Mung’andu clinched Zambia’s first gold medal after beating Tunisia’s Aziz Harbi in an intense -66kg final. With the victory, Mung’andu became the first Zambian judoka to win gold at the African Games. In the -60kg category, Simon Zulu secured a bronze medal in an electric bout against Michael Agbo of Nigeria. In an interview on Wednesday, Nkandu hailed the duo for flying the country’s flag high. “Let me start by saluting our gallant two judokas Steven and Simon, not forgetting swimmer Mia Phiri for the job well...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.