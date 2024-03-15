SWIMMING coach Ian Stephenson has hailed the performances of his swimmers at the All Africa Games in Ghana. Stephenson paid special tribute to Mia Phiri who has bagged two bronze medals, making her the first Zambian swimmer to win two medals at the Games. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Stephenson said he was proud of the performance of the three swimmers at the ongoing championships in Accra, Ghana. “Now that’s how you swim an All-African Games. That was a fantastic four days of racing for all our swimmers, parents, coaches, and everyone involved. Our athletes swam as never before, believed and supported each other. We had the most memorable meet, giving Mother Zambia so much glory. I am proud...



