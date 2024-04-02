ZAMBIA’s burgeoning golfer Sydney Wemba has settled for a fourth place finish at the just ended Moanda Open in Gabon, with a total score of one over 289. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Wemba said he was happy with his performance as he strived to do better this year. “What I can say is I had a good day on the first and third day. My putting was a bit off on the last day but I managed to fix it and it really helped me. I am not disappointed with my performance. My target is to improve my game this year ahead of the big tournaments,” said Wemba. On day one, Wemba had his best performance when he...



