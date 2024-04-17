PATRICK Chinyemba has won the 2023 Sportsman of the Year award given by the Sports Council of Zambia. The boxer shrugged off competition from judoka Stephen Mung’andu and runner Muzala Samukonga in an event held at the Mulungushi Conference Centre yesterday evening. Netballer Beauty Nakazwe scooped the Sportswoman of the Year award ahead of swimmer Mia Phiri and hockey player Carol Nakombe. William Chinzewa from draughts won the Young Sportsman of the Year award, beating Luziyo Mbozi (Motorsport) and Raudolf Roath (Archery) while the Young Sportswoman of the Year award was won by Cerys Lillie (Equestrian) ahead of Marley Ann Whitfield (Motorsport) and Naomi Mwale (Chess). In the men’s differently abled category, Charles Mulenga was crowned Sportsman of the Year...



