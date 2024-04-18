THE University Teaching Hospital (UTH) has revealed that 2012 AFCON winner Rainford Kalaba’s condition has remained stable. Kalaba was injured in a road traffic accident on Saturday afternoon, and has been hospitalized at UTH since. Updating the nation on the football star’s condition yesterday, UTH Public Relations Officer Nzeba Chanda revealed that Kabala was steadily improving. “Today marks the fifth day from the time Rainford Kalaba was admitted at the University Teaching Hospital-Adult where he continues to receive treatment. His condition remains stable and steadily improving as medical professionals at the hospital remain committed and dedicated to providing him with the required treatment for his continuous improvement. Friends, Family and well-Wishers continue to show support for Kalaba during his challenging...



