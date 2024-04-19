RED Arrows have opened a 10-point lead at the summit of the Super League table after thrashing Zesco United 2-0 at the Nkoloma Stadium yesterday. Goals apiece from Ricky Banda and Saddam Phiri propelled the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) sponsored side to victory. With six games before the end of the 2023/2024 season, Arrows just need three more wins to be crowned league champions. The Chisi Mbewe drilled side tops the table with 60 points, while Zesco United sit second with 50 points, two better than defending champions Power Dynamos. Mbewe was excited to win the battle of wits against his mentor George Lwanadamina. “We are now 10 points clear, just what we wanted. We have six games remaining before...



