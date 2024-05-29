POOL will see its biggest tournament yet at the 2024 Kabwata Cup next month, where the winner will walk away with a Toyota Allex. Kabwata MP Andrew Tayengwa is pumping K250,000 into the competition that will run from June 1 to 29 at various venues within the constituency. Zambia Pool Union (ZPU) General Secretary Tesfa Shikombwe confirmed the development in an interview yesterday. “This is the biggest local pool tournament ever hosted in Zambia. The winner of the competition will win a Toyota Allex vehicle, while the runner-up will walk away with a prize of K50,000. The third-place finisher will pocket K30,000, while the fourth-place finisher will get a K20,000. The tournament is sponsored by the Honourable Member of Parliament...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.