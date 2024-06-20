SENSATIONAL boxer Margaret Tembo will be the first Zambian female boxer to compete in the history of the Olympics following the decision to include her by the Olympics Games Tripartite Commission based on her recent performance. Tembo joins Patrick Chinyemba in the Boxing Team, as well as the Copper Queens that will be heading to Paris. Her qualification comes after a universality place allocation by the Olympic Games Tripartite Commission and the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit based on her performance in various competitions. She took one of the nine places that were up for grabs across the world. Tembo, who competes in the Women’s (-50 kg) category, is an African Champion (2022), African Games Bronze Medallist (2023), reached the quarterfinals...



