ZAMBIAN referee Diana Chikotesha has been appointed to officiate at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. Chikotesha’s inclusion in the prestigious 89-member match officials list marks a significant milestone for Zambian sports on the international stage. The FIFA Referees Committee announced the selection, which comprises 21 referees, 42 assistant referees, 20 video match officials, and six support referees from 45 countries. Chikotesha’s appointment highlights her exceptional skills and dedication to the sport, earning her a place among the world’s elite referees. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Chikotesha said it was a dream come true, further expressing her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity. “It’s a dream come true for me to be an Olympian. A very rare opportunity for a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.