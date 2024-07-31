PATRICK Chinyemba has become the first local athlete to record a win at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympic Games after defeating Indian boxer Amit Panghal in the 51KG category. Chinyemba is making his second appearance at the Olympics after his debut three years ago at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 23 year old 2023 All Africa Games gold medalist managed to put up a good performance by throwing exciting punches in the round of 16 to eliminate his opponent via a 4-1 split points decision. “I’m very happy for this win because it wasn’t an easy fight. My opponent was also very tough,” Chinyemba said after the fight. “The way I fight, I entertain people so I had a...



