Zambia’s top mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters are set to clash in a high-stakes showdown at the Zambia National Amature League 4, the last qualifying event for the World Championships in Uzbekistan this November. Scheduled for 21st September at NASDEC, ZNAL 4 will feature both Zambian and Congolese fighters, battling for the remaining slots on the national team, in what promises to be a day of fierce and unrelenting competition. Speaking to Goal Diggers, MMA Zambia president Benjamin Bush underscored the importance of ZNAL 4 in finalising Zambia’s preparations for the World Championships. “ZNAL 4 holds tremendous significance in Zambia’s preparations for the World Championships. While our gold and silver medalists from the African Championships have already secured their spots,...