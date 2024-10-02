Emmanuel Mwanza of Zambia celebrates goal during the 2024 TotalEnergies U20 Afcon COSAFA Qualifier Match between Zambia and Namibia at ABB Stadium in Maputo on the 01 October 2024 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

ZAMBIA has progressed to the semifinals of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations | COSAFA Qualifier after defeating Botswana 2-1 in a Group B fixture played at the ABB Stadium in Maputo, Mozambique. After starting their COSAFA Cup defence with a defeat to Angola, the defending champions managed to redeem themselves by beating Namibia to march-on to the semis as best losers. First and second half goals from Emmanuel Mwanza and young Zesco United striker David Simukonda secured the vital win for Zambia and rejuvenated the country’s hopes of defending its regional crown. The record 12-time COSAFA Cup winners will face old foes Zimbabwe and coach Boyd Mulwanda said the team would plan well for its rivals, who...