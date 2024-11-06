FAZ has congratulated the Florence Mwila led Copper Queens technical bench for delivering the COSAFA Cup after Zambia’s triumph at the regional championship in South Africa. Mwila became the first female coach to win silverware with the Zambia national team after the Copper Queens defeated hosts South Africa 4-3 on penalties to bag the regional crown. FAZ General Secretary Rueben Kamanga said the Association was proud of team Zambia for the hard work shown at the Cosafa tournament, where Zambia defeated Angola, former champions Malawi, and seven-time champions South Africa. Speaking after receiving the trophy, Kamanga said; “We are happy that you guys worked hard and brought the Cosafa home. For us this adds to a number of success we...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here