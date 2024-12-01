ZAMBIA Sugar’s Obvious Mudenda and Lusaka Fitness Squad’s Mumba Luyando have won the 2024 Sanlam Life Insurance Lusaka Marathon. Close to a thousand runners converged at Lusaka Show Grounds for the marathon, which was held under the theme ‘Climate change can be mitigated; by acting together, we can win’. Obvious clocked one hour four minutes to win the men’s 21 kilometers and was followed by Roderick Mudenda from Zambia Air Force (ZAF), who recorded one hour 10 minutes while Edward Mwale also from ZAF finished the marathon on third position after recording one hour 12 minutes. In the women’s category, Luyando outshined other runners with a record of 93 minutes, beating second placed Abigail Mwila by three minutes. Mwila, who...



