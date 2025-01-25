SEVEN Zambian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters are gearing up to compete in the prestigious Impact Fighting Championship scheduled for February 22, 2025, in Kinshasa, Congo. This event is expected to bring out some of Africa’s top MMA talent, and Zambia will be represented by fighters from Ulemu Fight Academy, Kopala Warriors, and Wild Fighters Club. The fighters include Miracle Chipito, a bronze medalist at the 2024 World Championships in Uzbekistan; Prince Tafuna and Batista Mende from Ulemu Fight Academy; Abraham Banda, a silver medalist at the 2024 Africa Championships, and Lucky Kapenda from Wild Fighters Club; and Pethias Mwanza and Elisha Lukungu, the latter having won his bout at the Zambia National Amateur League (ZNAL) finale, from Kopala Warriors....



