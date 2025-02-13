FORMER Chipolopolo midfield maestro Rainford Kalaba says some people still criticise him for the penalty he missed 12 years ago during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in Gabon. Yesterday marked the 12th anniversary of Zambia’s historic AFCON triumph, a victory that was sealed with a 9-8 penalty shootout win over Ivory Coast after a goalless draw. Reflecting on the events of February 12, 2012, in Libreville, Gabon, during an interview on the Savenda Sports Day programme on Radio 4, Kalaba recalled the emotions which surrounded his missed penalty. Kalaba had the chance to secure Zambia’s first-ever AFCON title, but his miss meant the game continued until Stoppila Sunzu converted the decisive penalty to clinch the trophy. Kalaba admitted...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here