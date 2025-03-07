KEN “The Takeover” Sekeletu delivered a statement performance on Thursday night, stopping South Africa’s Roedie “Relentless” Roets to claim the EFC Interim Featherweight Championship in front of a roaring crowd at EFC 121 in Johannesburg. Sekeletu, who has been steadily rising in the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) ranks, secured a first-round TKO victory after Roets failed to answer the bell for the second round. The result marked a historic moment for Zambian MMA, with Sekeletu becoming one of the few Zambians to hold an EFC title. The highly anticipated fight began with Roets immediately trying to neutralise Sekeletu’s striking power by initiating a grappling-heavy game plan. The South African pushed the Zambian against the cage in an attempt to control...



