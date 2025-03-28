FAZ has concluded its provincial elections, with Eastern Province being the final region to elect new leadership. The elections, held in a tightly contested race, saw Patrick Nyirenda emerge as the new Eastern Province Chairperson, defeating incumbent Chrispin Kamuna by a narrow margin of 35 votes to 33. In the race for the Vice Chairperson position, Emanuel Chingende secured victory with 43 votes, overcoming Tresphord Phiri, who managed 25 votes. Meanwhile, the positions for Women’s Representative, Youth Representative, and Committee Member were uncontested, with Lillian Vergeer, Chilekwa Matafwali, and Clement Phiri automatically assuming their respective roles. With Eastern Province now having successfully elected its new executive, FAZ completed the provincial elections across all 10 provinces, setting the stage for the...



