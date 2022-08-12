Today is 12th August 2022. It marks exactly one year since Zambians went to the polls to choose their new leaders. Social media is awash with the hashtag #ThisTimeLastYear in reference to the experiences that Zambians had in the run up to that election. This time last year, many Zambians were living in fear of political party cadres, of repression, of entrenched poverty. One year on, the cadres have largely retreated, and Zambians can literally breathe again. We are still poor, but now we live with hope for the future. Jobs are being created, debt relief looks like it will be a reality, our currency the Kwacha is strengthening, and inflation is reducing. Zambians once again believe that wealth should…...



