The inaugural Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya from 4th to 6th September 2023, was a significant event that brought together African leaders, policymakers, civil society organizations, the private sector, and youth to discuss and address the climate crisis. The theme of the summit was “Driving Green Growth & Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World” and aimed to discuss Africa’s climate change challenges and formulate sustainable solutions. The African leaders called for urgent action by developed countries to reduce carbon emissions and proposed a new financing mechanism to restructure Africa’s crippling debt and unlock climate funding. The Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change and Call to Action was adopted on 6th September 2023 at the conclusion of the Africa Climate Summit. It will serve as Africa’s common position in Conference of Parties (COP) 28 and beyond.

The declaration highlighted that climate change is the single greatest challenge facing humanity and the single biggest threat to all life on Earth. It acknowledged that Africa was not historically responsible for global warming but bore the brunt of its effects, impacting lives, livelihoods, and economies. The declaration called for a comprehensive and systemic response to address the incipient debt crisis outside default frameworks, creating fiscal space for all developing countries to finance development and climate action. Several issues were discussed at the summit, and among the key deliberations of the Summit included:

The need for urgent action to address the climate crisis in Africa: The summit highlighted the fact that Africa is one of the most vulnerable regions to the impacts of climate change, despite contributing the least to global greenhouse gas emissions. It also highlighted the need for urgent action to be taken to mitigate climate change and to adapt to its impacts.

The importance of a just and equitable transition to a low-carbon economy: The summit emphasised the need for a just and equitable transition to a low-carbon economy that leaves no one behind. This means ensuring that all Africans have access to clean energy and sustainable development opportunities, and that the most vulnerable communities are protected from the negative impacts of climate change.

The need for increased financial and technological support from developed countries: The summit further called for increased financial and technological support from developed countries to help African countries adapt to climate change and to transition to a low-carbon economy. This includes support for renewable energy projects, energy efficiency measures, and climate-resilient agriculture.

Thus, the summit’s deliberations will have several implications on Zambia, which is one of the most vulnerable countries in Africa to the impacts of climate change. The implications will include:

Increased financial and technological support. Zambia is expected to receive increased financial and technological support from developed countries to help it adapt to climate change and to transition to a low-carbon economy. This support will be essential for Zambia to implement its climate action plans and to achieve its sustainable development goals, that is, if appropriate policy measures are developed and effectively implemented.

New opportunities for investment and job creation. The transition to a low-carbon economy will create new opportunities for investment and job creation in Zambia. For example, Zambia has significant potential for renewable energy development, such as solar and wind power. Investing in renewable energy will create new jobs and help to reduce Zambia’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Improved resilience to climate change. The Summit will help Zambia to improve its resilience to the impacts of climate change. This will be done through investments in climate adaptation measures, such as drought-tolerant crops and early warning systems for floods. Already we have seen installation of 120 automatic weather stations dotted around the country.

Enhanced cooperation with other African countries. The Summit will further help to enhance cooperation between Zambia and other African countries on climate change. This cooperation will be essential for Africa to address the climate crisis effectively because most climatic change impacts are transboundary and require concerted efforts.

The summit provides an opportunity for Zambia to renew its vision and become more assertive in pursuing a climate and development agenda through a unified approach.

About the author

Solomon Mwampikita is a Researcher at the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) and Lecturer at NIPA. He holds bachelor’s degree in Environment Education from the University of Zambia and Master of Science in Water Management and Governance from IHE Institute for Water Education with interest in climate finance and adaptation and an enthusiast of indigenous knowledge.