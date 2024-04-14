The Beginning of Creation has been a topic of interest for many curious minds over the centuries. Creation has always mesmerized generations. Since the advent of humanity and its subsequent evolution, ample theories about Creation have come up through the scriptures of numerous religions. Some have been validated and backed by scientific communities while many rest on the periphery of science fiction.

There is no individual on the planet who has not alluded to – either a collective, conditioned religious theory or a practical science-based hypothesis. Whenever people look up to the sky, the intelligence bestowed on humanity to inquire has sought to find answers to the origins of the Universe. No wonder – Prophets, seers, saints, and various manifestations of God in the different religions have discoursed extensively on Creation. All religions have a regular theme of varying degrees of incomprehensibility regarding the formation of Creation. Some have tried to decode in depth but aligning these suppositions to a science-based inference has proven challenging. For a person of faith, whatever has been laid out is the eventual truth and cannot ever be negated by evidential Scientific parameters.

The Dawn of Creation has been a subject of conflicting viewpoints and is an endless theme for the evolving bounds of Science. The Expansion of the Universe has led to reinterpretation of previously established theories. It is both a mind-bending and a mind-expanding quest to figure out how the world came to be.

Is the universe made of nothingness, or was it created using matter, time, space, and souls that had always existed, and God merely used them as building blocks when He made it?

In Hinduism, the Oldest Scripture, Rigveda believed to have been the result of direct revelation declares the following:

“Who verily knows and who can declare it, whence it was born and whence comes this creation?

The Gods are latter than this world’s production. Who knows thence first it came into being? He, the first origin of this creation, whether he formed it all or did not form it, Whose eye control this world in the highest heaven, he verily knows it, or perhaps he knows not.”

According to the Rigveda, it is ambiguous whether creation happened due to God’s command or as a spontaneous event. This creates uncertainty — if God had specific knowledge about creation.

Buddhists believe the universe is cyclical and do not search for beginnings. Instead, they see the universe as eternal, constantly evolving, and ever-changing.

The first two chapters of the Bible narrate the creation story. They begin with the words:

“In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth…”

According to the Bible, it is evident that the heavens and the earth are creations of God.

The Quran provides insights into the creation of the universe, clearly stating that everything was created by God, as mentioned in the following verse:

“Such is Allah, your Lord. There is no God but He, the Creator of all things, so worship Him. And He is guardian over everything.”

Before the “Big Bang” theory was embraced, scientists subscribed to the idea of a static universe that had always been present. However, as evidence of an expanding universe emerged, it became apparent that this universe had originated from a “Big Bang” event. Despite initial skepticism, mounting scientific evidence strongly supports the Big Bang Theory. It is now understood that approximately 15 billion years ago, the universe began as a singularity.

It is extremely complex to converge the disparate philosophies about the beginning of Creation. The precision of order with which nature unfolds, however, is magnificent. The cyclical continuation and cessation at intervals of Creation leaves the ordinary human mind in mires. The answer humanity has been looking for might be concealed within our perfectly crafted bodies – as has been exhorted to uncover through meditative practices.

