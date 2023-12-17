DID you know that Water and Sanitation Minister Mike Mposha was not given the name “Mike” at birth? If that’s not interesting enough, the story of how he got that name will knock your socks off. Born Elton Mposha, his teacher changed his name after he failed his first grade seven examination attempt because there was a myth at the time that once someone fails, the system would always fail them because it would detect that they were repeaters. Oh, yes, that’s another dimension of the story; just because you fail once doesn’t mean your goose is cooked. All you need to do is try again, and you could achieve all your dreams and much more. Don’t be fooled, the…...



