Have you ever graced the halls of a fashion show or basked in the glitz of a beauty pageant? Chances are, you’ve dipped your toes into this glamorous world, whether through firsthand experience or via the silver screen. These spectacles, often adorned by models in their twenties, strut forth, showcasing the latest in apparel and brands. Yet, amidst this adult-centric landscape, a new paradigm emerges – one where children take center stage with unwavering confidence and poise. This week we discovered a talent agency called Belleza Talent Agency which deals with enhancing talents but primarily focuses on building confidence and giving the children the much-needed exposure to explore their talents and make an income from their talents. “My name is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.