“LEARN to develop thick skin” is often advised to those who easily succumb to emotions in tough situations. While it offers some resilience, it can foster disrespect. For social media influencers like me, thick skin is essential to withstand the onslaught of negativity. Recently, negative comments almost led me to delete a controversial betting story. Swiftly ignoring them saved my day. Yet, as influencers or ordinary individuals, not everyone will embrace us or our work. Unfortunately, some, like Edna, face excessive hate. Edna, known as the people’s bae, endures ridicule for her attire and interview questions. However, behind the laughter lies a person with feelings, disregarded by those aiming to inflict pain. In our conversation, Edna revealed her struggle to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.