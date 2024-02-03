NAVIGATING the challenges of borrowing money from friends and colleagues can transform a seemingly simple transaction into a complex maze of strained relationships and shocking turn of events. For 22-year-old Gift Namwiinga of Mukushi, a hairdresser whom she owed K70 took her daughter away as ‘collateral’. One day, Namwiinga returned home only to be told that someone had gotten her two-year-old daughter away saying she would only be returned once the K70 debt was cleared. Namwiinga narrates that that she took her daughter to lock her dreads on credit and there was no agreement as to when the money was to be paid back “My name is Gift Namwiinga I am 22 years old, from Mukushi Intala area. I am…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.