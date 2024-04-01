The great continent of Africa has been making waves in football at the moment, especially the women’s team. Women’s football in Africa is growing massively, as can be seen in the exploits of other countries on the international stage. These African players are now able to go toe to toe against the elite players applying their trade in the top leagues all over Europe. Even though there is still a massive difference in the player quality and standard of football, the future does look bright for African women’s football.

Zambia’s female football team has been drawing a lot of attention for a while now because of their exploits. Currently at number 65 in the FIFA world rankings, the team has been on the up and up, climbing higher and higher. It is clear and obvious that the copper queens, as they are also called, do not want to be onlookers during major tournaments. For this reason, the players tend to give their all both on and off the pitch. The Football Association of Zambia(FAZ) is also trying its best in trying to build up the standards of the team and ensure players are happy whenever in camp.

Current Coach of the Women’s Team

The man who is in charge of this exciting group of young and eager players is Bruce Mwape. He was appointed head coach in 2018 replacing the long-serving Albert Kachinga. Since his appointment, there have been quite a few positives and also some negatives. However, one thing is certain, he has made the Chipolopolos start playing at a very competitive level. Even though there have been some rocky periods, the team has always come out strong.

Past Appearances on the Continental and International Stage

The Zambian women’s team has won only one trophy which is the COSAFA Championship in 2022. This means the country’s trophy cabinet is yet to be filled with numerous trophies and medals. Since its creation in 1983, becoming one of the first African women’s national teams to exist, it is quite shocking the country is yet to boast numerous gold medals. The closest it has got to some sort of title victory is in the COSAFA Championship. During this tournament, the players always tend to put their all, leaving it out on the pitch. Zambia has finished 3rd place on 5 different occasions at the COSAFA championship. However, glory did come at last in the 2022 edition of the tournament. The team was able to clinch victory against a strong bayana bayana side, with a one-nil victory.

For decades, on the continental stage, the Chipolopolos have prospered only in the COSAFA Championship. Other tournaments like the All-African Games and African Cup have always seen them fall short. Their presence on the world stage was pretty much non-existent, but that is changing now.

Exploits at the 2022 WAFCON

2022, was a great year for the Copper Queens, as the quality of play and their determination kept on increasing. In the 14th edition of the African women’s football tournament held in Morocco, the team was able to go toe to toe with the big dogs and end up with a third-place finish. Throughout the competition, the team was in fine form finishing top of their group with 7 points. They finished ahead of Cameroon, Tunisia, and Togo.

In the quarter-finals, the team knocked out Senegal in penalties thus setting up an intense semi-final bout with South Africa. The match against South Africa was extremely intense with both teams having dreams of playing in the finals. However, luck wasn’t on the Zambian side, as the team conceded a 94th-minute penalty, which was successfully converted by the South Africans. Their dreams of making it to their first WAFCON final were cut short with a one-nil defeat to the bayana bayanas.

Failing to reach the finals, set the team up for a shot at the bronze medal against Nigeria. The Nigerian team was the reigning champions, which meant it was going to be a tough test. At the end of the day, the team was able to prove themselves, defeating the Super Falcons of Nigeria by a lone goal. This victory brought celebrations to the whole of Zambia as the team claimed its first-ever WAFCON medal, a bronze.

Qualification for its First World Cup

By finishing in third place at the 2022 WAFCON, the team earned a spot at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. This was a historical feat in the country’s women’s football as it was their first ever participation in the tournament. Making their debut at the World Cup meant a lot of pressure was on these players. The team was drawn into a very difficult group with former champions Spain and Japan, as well as Costa Rica. After defeats to Japan and Spain, qualification from the group stage was no longer possible. However, the team did earn its first-ever World Cup match win, defeating Costa Rica 3 -1.

Road to Paris 2024 Olympics

The journey for international glory for the Zambian women’s team is still at its peak. This time their eyes are set on another historic feat, which is making their second visit to the Olympics. Their first visit to the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan did not go too well. They ended the tournament without a single win, two defeats, and a draw. However, that is now in the past, as all attention now points towards the Paris 2024 Olympics. To be part of the 12 teams to battle it out for a medal position, the Copper Queens must defeat the Morrocans.