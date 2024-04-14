Nicholas Woolley isn’t your typical diplomat; he’s practically a legend in Zambia. During his four-year tenure as the British High Commissioner, he’s become ingrained in the soul of Zambian society, effortlessly bridging gaps between the upper crust and everyday people. His secret? A charm that’s as versatile as it is genuine. Immersing himself in Zambian culture, Nicholas doesn’t just scratch the surface; he dives right in. From mastering the art of cooking nshima to stepping into traditional ceremonies, you might just find Woolley right in the midst of the action. But that’s just the beginning of his escapades. And when he’s not busy soaking in the rich culture, you’ll likely find him amidst the wildlife wonders exploring, or he’s probably...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.