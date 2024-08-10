THIS past weekend, Zambia was in the spotlight at the prestigious Shining Star Africa Awards ceremony, where some of our nation’s stars shone on the international stage like never before and brought home well-deserved accolades. The 2024 Shining Star Awards ceremony took place in Sandton, South Africa, marking a significant event on the entertainment and business calendar. This prestigious ceremony celebrates individuals who have excelled or made notable contributions in their fields. Artiste Yo Maps’ manager, DJ Kandeke, was among the celebrated winners, taking home the Best Star Manager of the Year award. Amon Phiri and Judith Moro, who have kept viewers glued to their screens with their roles as Kuzo and Monica in the hit series Mpali, were also...



