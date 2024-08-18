I found myself with the wrong friends and got into drug and alcohol abuse, says Mbachi. Growing up in Kaunda Square Stage One, his life was marred by poor choices and frequent fights. Amidst this chaos, he discovered boxing. What started as a way to stay out of trouble turned into a passion that helped him leave his old habits behind. At 29, Zambian middleweight boxer Mbachi Kaonga is a strong competitor in the ring. But his road to boxing success wasn’t easy. Mbachi discusses how he overcame addiction and committed himself to the sport he loves. In a recent appearance on Diamond TV’s On the Table with Chimweka, Mbachi shared his story of drug and alcohol abuse, which began...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.