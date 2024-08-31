Chances are, you’ve jammed to Macky 2’s classic hit “Nangu Banchinge” featuring Izrael. Though it’s now 12 years old, it gets people bobbing their heads and busting out all kinds of dance moves as if it was just released yesterday. But I think the interesting story behind how it came to life deserves to be a whole movie. For my fellow Gen Zs, let me catch you up real quick before we proceed. Back in 2011, Hip-Hop rapper Mulaza Kaira, alias Macky 2, experienced some intense drama while on stage in Chingola. During a high-energy performance, he was abruptly arrested for being entangled in a copper theft scandal involving some Jerabos. This unexpected twist landed him in serious legal trouble....



