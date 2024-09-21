This past weekend’s Miss Universe pageant was characterised by so much glitz and glamour, the competition was stiff and the stakes were high. But just as the top 12 contestants were being introduced, an unexpected twist stole the spotlight. One contestant, radiant in her stunning gown, confidently stepped forward, only to slip and take a dramatic fall off the stage, leaving the audience in shock and disbelief. For a fleeting moment, it felt like time had paused. The audience held its breath, watching in silence to see what would happen next. Although clearly shaken, the contestant quickly rose from the fall, remaining calm and composed. She stood tall with her head held high, and the audience broke into applause, not...



