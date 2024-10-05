Weight gain or loss is a sensitive topic that many women grapple with, and being mocked for it can sting deeply. While some might brush it off as a compliment, for others, it feels like an unwanted jab. Artiste Judy Yo knows this struggle all too well. After sharing a photo where she looked noticeably different, she was met with a wave of online bullying. Rumours spread like wildfire, with many jumping to the conclusion that Judy had welcomed a new baby and that her weight gain was tied to motherhood. But Diggers Lite had the chance to sit down with Judy, and she didn’t hold back, she clarified that she does not have any children, as those claims were...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here