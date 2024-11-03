SIBONGILE Kanyungu, a Senior Hydrogeologist at Konkola Copper Mines in Chililabombwe, was recently honoured as the Mining Woman of the Year 2023 for her significant achievements in a traditionally male-dominated field. As one of the first two female graduates in Physics/Geology from the University of Zambia, Sibongile’s journey is particularly inspiring. She initially wanted to become a civil engineer but had to find an alternative programme after failing her first-year first semester math exam. This led her to discover the BSc Physics/Geology programme, a field where she could fully utilise her strengths in science. Reflecting on her unexpected career path, Sibongile shares that her passion for science naturally drew her into Physics/Geology. Since then, she has built a solid career...



