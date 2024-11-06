Brandina Lubuli, the nation’s shining star at the 73rd Miss Universe competition, is rallying everyone to keep rooting for her with their votes, as these are crucial for her advancement to the semifinals at the on-going Miss Universe Pageantry in Mexico. Miss Universe left the country on Monday after a delay in the visa process. Although she missed the initial phases of registration, she says she’s excited but experiencing mixed emotions, but the most important thing is that she will be there to represent her country. Speaking at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport before her departure, Brandina expressed confidence in winning the crown, saying she was certain she would bring it back home. “I’m very excited, with mixed emotions. I’m just...



