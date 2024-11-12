The 1xBet brand, known for its active support of African sports, raised the Zambia mixed martial arts team’s morale and sponsored their trip to the 2024 IMMAF World Championships. 1xBet paid most of the flight and accommodation costs and provided participants with branded sportswear.

At the beginning of the year, Team Zambia performed well at the IMMAF Africa Championships 2024 regional tournament, winning gold and two silver medals. Now, Zambian athletes have a chance to compete with the world’s best fighters at the IMMAF World Championships, held from November 5 to 11, 2024, in Uzbekistan.

Ahead of the 2024 IMMAF World Championships, we asked the team members and coach about their preparation and expectations for the upcoming tournament.

Gilbert Ndlovu (Gold Medalist at the Africa Championship):

“‎‎I am happy with my current physical condition. My main focus now is defending takedowns, refining my kicks, and building combinations. I am not preparing for any specific opponent because I don’t know them yet, but I strive to do my best in each fight.

My main goal is to bring home a gold medal and valuable experience to enhance my future career. Representing Zambia is a great honor. I love my country very much, and I want to do everything I can to make Zambia proud. I am grateful to the 1xBet brand for helping us make this journey possible!”

Miracle Chipito (Silver Medalist at the Africa Championship):

“This championship brings together the best fighters on the planet, which makes it unique in terms of competition. Gold here can open doors to the world’s largest promotions. But I’m ready for it, I can assure you!

I received a silver medal at the Africa Championship, but the decision in the final was controversial. That’s why I want to rematch the Angolan who won gold then. I doubt she’ll want to fight me again because she knows who was the winner last time.

Knowing that Zambia roots for us makes us fight even harder, and we are set to make everyone proud. I would like to especially note that 1xBet’s support in this tournament is invaluable, and we will do everything to proudly represent our partner and our native Zambia!”

Abraham Banda (Silver Medalist at the Africa Championship):

“Representing Zambia at such a major international event is an incredible honor. It is one of the biggest stages in amateur MMA and attracts the world’s best athletes. That is why I want to showcase the strength of Zambian MMA and pave the way for future fighters from Zambia.

I draw heavily on my experience at the IMMAF Africa Championships, where I made it to the finals before injury curtailed me. This time, I have prepared even better and used the lessons from that competition to become stronger and smarter. I feel incredibly motivated when I step into the ring, as the support of 1xBet and the fans fuels my drive and reminds me why I am doing it.”

Benjamin Bush (Team Zambia Head Coach):

“In the sport’s early days, Zambia gained a reputation for having strong, well-trained athletes. We had a 70/30 win ratio against foreign opponents in the first two years. At the amateur level, we competed in two Africa Championships and won one gold medal, three silvers, and three bronzes. On the professional side, three Zambians have successfully competed in the EFC in South Africa.

Knowing that we have the support of 1xBet, a world-known brand, gives us confidence. With their help, our team is ready to put on a real show, so we are looking forward to the championship. We know that we are up against the best squads, who have invested a lot of money and experience in preparation, but we have done an incredible job and will show what money cannot buy – the fighting spirit of Zambia! ” The 1xBet brand wishes success to the Zambia team at the IMMAF World Championships! Bet on MMA, UFC, and other combat sports on the 1xBet platform!