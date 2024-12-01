Muchinga Province is fortunate enough to have the first Science and Robotics academy in Mpumba Village. Imbuto Science, Engineering, Entrepreneurship & Design (SEED) Academy is an educational institution that is transforming the lives of rural Zambian students through equitable, innovative education opportunities to bridge the skills and digital divide between urban and rural students. The school was founded by Alina Karimamusama, a member of the Royal Bisa Family. She opened Imbuto SEED Academy in 2023 to address the disparities in education between urban and rural Zambia. The school currently accommodates over 3,000 students who acquire knowledge at no cost. Not only is Imbuto educating the community, but Alina has also extended support to rural schools in Mafungautse, Lavushimanda, and Malambanyama...



