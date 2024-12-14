The 2024 Ngoma Awards lit up Wednesday night with a breathtaking display of glamour, talent, and unforgettable moments. This year’s event wasn’t just a celebration; it was a masterclass in how to leave an entire nation in awe. From the moment guests arrived, greeted by a flawlessly coordinated entry experience, to the instant the final curtain fell, the night was pure magic. The venue itself was a masterpiece, grand, elegant, and designed to perfection. The massive stage, visible from every corner of the room, became the heart of the night’s energy. And as if that wasn’t enough, the lineup of performers delivered electrifying acts that kept the audience on the edge of their seats. For those unfamiliar, this year marked...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here