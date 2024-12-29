A 53-year-old woman of Kabanana Site and Service in Lusaka has taken her 79-year-old husband to court, seeking a divorce on the grounds that he has never bought her clothes since 2016, does not give her money, and fails to care for her when she falls sick. Nalonga Litiya told the court that in February, she had a funeral to attend in the village, but her husband refused to give her money for transport, and when she returned, she was not warmly welcomed, and since then, they have not been getting along. In his defence, Lubinda Samutumwa said he gives her money and assists her whenever possible, and explained that their problems began when she went to the village without...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here