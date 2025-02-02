Ba sister mukwela? Mami muyenda kuti? Faza mufuna bus iyenda kuti? These are the questions you normally hear as you get close to Kulima Tower Bus Station. Bus conductors try to beat the sound of moving cars, people chatting, and Salaula vendors attempting to woo their customers. But this week, things are different. Heavy rains have been falling in Lusaka and as always, the drainage system has failed to keep up. With just a few seconds of rain, certain parts of the city turn into small lakes and Kulima Tower is no exception. Normally, the station is full of people rushing in different directions, trying to catch a bus or sell something. But now, the ground is covered with water,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here