FROM the early days of Zambian hip-hop to now, Slap Dee has remained one of the most consistent and influential figures in the industry. So, how has he kept his hip-hop crown for so many years? Slap Dee says that his simple trick to staying relevant is consistency and discipline. In an interview with Diggers Lite, he shared that one needs to know when to have fun and when to be serious about work. The hip-hop and rap musician further says as an artiste, you can’t just make music in the studio without a plan. Timing is important – knowing when to release songs, how to release them, and what songs to release. He notes that people don’t pay attention...



