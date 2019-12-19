Expect more protests, people are angry – UPND

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 19 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 12 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Expect more protests, people are angry – UPNDBy Ulande Nkomesha and Julia Malunga on 19 Dec 2019
UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka says more demonstrations are bound to occur countrywide because people are feeling the pinch of poor governance.
Chaisa residents on Tuesday took to the streets, threatening to burn down a Zesco customer care service centre in protest against long hours of load shedding.
But PF media director Sunday Chanda accused the opposition UPND of mobilising Chaisa residents to protest against long hours of load shedding.
“Patriotic Front (PF) joins the multitudes of Zambians in condemning the desperation by United Party for National Development (UPND) who cajoled other people’s children to protest against supposedly load shedding in Chaisa Compound. UPND is a malicious socio-political misfit that has been rejected multiple times by the Zambian people; so out of desperation, they now want to fan civil unrest. They have become so desperate that they not only pose a danger to the current general peace and stability of our beloved Zambia: but to Zambia’s future as well as our children,” Chanda stated.
“But why did UPND choose to place innocent young lives in harm’s way? It’s clear; because they wanted at least one of the children to die in order to make political capital out of it. They are ready to sacrifice human life. That’s why people call them satanic. The Chaisa farce is part of a scam by the UPND leadership to front other people’s children from “ku komboni” in their reckless politics. The UPND life president is eagerly hoping to spark riots across the country to further his personal political interests, even if it means sacrificing the lives of innocent children in the process.”
He urged police to investigate the matter and further called upon the church to condemn the protests.
“We urge the Police to investigate this matter even as we thank them for their professional handling of the matter under extreme provocation by politicians who are red with their blood thirstiness. This is rain season and everyone knows load shedding will significantly reduce. Clearly as the rains pour, and the water bodies fill up, load shedding will drop; yet someone wants to capitalise on it before it ends. Their desperation is mindless,” stated Chanda.
“It’s an outrage! How can someone be so desperate to engineer protest by children to march against load shedding? Shame what a spineless cowardly low life fellow! UPND has no Scruples, no Principals, no morals, no care for Zambia. They have a seared conscience. It’s all about themselves and their leader. Consequently, we invite the Church and other spiritual and moral voices to join the growing loud chorus of condemnation against these child sacrificers. We also ask parents to take care of their young ones and keep them from the red bloody stained sacrificial altars of these child abusers hiding behind a political party. Spare the children: don’t spoil their future.”
Reacting to Chanda’s allegations in an interview, however, Katuka said the party had nothing to do with the demonstrations, arguing that people were just angry about the poor state of the economy.
“When people protest, nobody incites them they are showing their displeasure in the way they are being looked after. So it can spread; it can be done in the Copperbelt, North-Western, in Eastern Province anywhere and that means they are displeased with what is happening. People are going for 15 hours without power and can you laugh and praise government for that? And it will continue, I can safely say. If there is no sky in the sun, they say it is UPND. If there is no rain, it is UPND. That goes to show how they are having sleepless over UPND. I saw the people rioting on TV and it had completely nothing to do with UPND there was nobody there but I also heard people saying ‘forward forward’ what that meant was that they wanted somebody to give them hope and the only one who can give them hope is UPND,” said Katuka.
“When you are drowning in water, you can even hold on to any leaf that is floating hoping you will get rescue from it. I don’t think there is anything that UPND did to foster those demonstrations. Whatever happens they want to link it to UPND. This load shedding is a nuisance to the whole country! Not only to the people of Chaisa but the whole country. People have the right to demonstrate because it is reality that they are suffering with this uncaring government. I have dispelled that nobody forced them they make their own decisions and they are feeling the pinch of poor governance that is why they are behaving in the manner they are behaving. You can’t accuse innocent people. Did you see any party regalia or anyone identified as a UPND member in that demonstration? It is a program that was not planned by the UPND but by the citizens of Chaisa I don’t even see why they draw us into the debate.”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
- Expect more protests, people are angry – UPND - 19 Dec 2019
- Marijuana scheme will flop without proper policies, warns Sinkamba - 18 Dec 2019
- Delayed payment to agro dealers will affect crop production – Kazabu - 18 Dec 2019
- Zesco, Eskom power deal lacks transparency – Milupi - 18 Dec 2019
- Chaisa residents protest prolonged load shedding - 18 Dec 2019
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Expect more protests, people are angry – UPND - 19 Dec 2019
- Blood is in short supply, people are dying – UTH doctor - 18 Dec 2019
- Courts should be impartial; no one must influence judges – Lungu - 18 Dec 2019
- We don’t inspect transit Mukula containers – SA Revenue Service - 17 Dec 2019
- You don’t own State House, HH reminds Lungu - 17 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (4,431 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (1,990 view)
- Trump: impeached but remains in office. Here is why (1,560 view)
- There's no reason to oust Foote, govt must end corruption - Kambwili (1,527 view)
- 4 men who sued Kaizer for assault comply with Court order to disclose residential addresses (1,482 view)
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- It’s not all Zambian Mukula that China imports from Zambia - Wina
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
How processed Mukula comes back to Zambia19 Dec 2019
-
Expect more protests, people are angry – UPND19 Dec 2019
-
Trump: impeached but remains in office. Here is why19 Dec 2019
-
Lusaka man gets 3 years for land scam18 Dec 2019
-
ZAFFICO targets LuSE listing on Feb 718 Dec 2019
-
Chasing LapGreenN was a mistake – Hamududu18 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article