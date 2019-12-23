Kaizar was a Kabova; his dismissal is in national interest – Kambwili

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili says newly appointed Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs Chris Zumani Zimba will do a good job at State House if he will not be “contaminated”.

And Kambwili says he has received the firing of Kaizar Zulu with happiness and joy saying, the behaviour of the former political advisor to President Edgar Lungu is only “fit for a call boy”.

President Lungu last Friday appointed and swore in Zimba to take over from Zulu who, during his time, was involved in a series of scandals.

He, on several occasions, was accused of threatening to shoot anyone who could have crossed his path.

So far, there is an assault case in court brought against Zulu by four Lusaka men who were allegedly beaten at Chita Lodge in Kafue.

The recent matter on which police have opened a docket against the former State House aide involved an accident in Ibex Hill which police say was caused by his careless driving.

The Head of State advised Zimba to “stay clear of unpleasant situations” which would compromise his duties as a presidential advisor and use his position to promote good politics in the country.

In an interview, Kambwili said President Lungu has made a good decision to fire Zulu.

“I was right when I said President Lungu should not wait until Kaizer Zulu beats him for him to realise that what he is doing is wrong. He has fired Kaizer in the interest of the nation. Kaizer was an embarrassment to this country and an embarrassment to State House. His behaviour is fit [for] a Kabova (call boy) at bus stations. It is long overdue! I have received the firing of Kaizer with happiness and joy in my heart and I want to thank President Edgar Lungu and congratulate him for picking Chris Zimba as a replacement,” Kambwili said.

He advised Zimba to executive his duties as a civil servant.

“Chris was my political advisor, and you know that I only pick the best, until he resigned for certain engagements that he had with the University of Zambia. He is a well qualified young man who is equal to the task. If he will not be contaminated, I am sure that he will do a very good job. I have no doubt that he will execute his duties very well. Look at the professionalism that Isaac Chipampe has brought to State House! It is not what we used to see with Amos Chanda. Both Kaizer and Amos became too political. I hope Chris will execute his duties as a civil servant and not become political or contaminated,” said Kambwili.