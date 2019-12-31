C/belt police nab jerabo leader for brandishing guns

Police on the Copperbelt have arrested a well known Jerabo leader for brandishing guns in his garage.

Maxwell Mofya, commonly known as “Tablet”, is a leader of small scale miners in Chingola and a member of the PF security wing.

On December 28, 2019, Tablet was seen in a video which went viral on social media playing with an armed riffle and a short gun.

In another video, he was seen speaking against a government official.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed his arrest.

Katanga said Tablet, 31, of 22-6th Street Nchanga South had been charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Katanga said police would not allow gangsterism on the Copperbelt.

She said that in the video, Tablet was seen in a garage getting his short gun from a suitcase which was in his vehicle.

Katanga said the suspect then loaded some pallets in the said rifle and fired some shots on the ground.

She said Tablet then took his star pistol, which he had 20 bullets, and concealed it in his waistband.

“Police has instituted investigations and the suspect is in custody and the Armsan shot gun with 10 pallets and a star pistol with 21 bullets have been recovered,” said Katanga.