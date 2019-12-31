C/belt police nab jerabo leader for brandishing guns

- Local
by Natasha Sakala on 31 Dec 2019
- Business
by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019
- Courts
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
by Abraham Kalito on 30 Dec 2019
- Opinion
by Diggers Editor on 31 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
by Sunday Chilufya Chanda on 31 Dec 2019
- Editor's Choice
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019
- Lifestyle
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019
C/belt police nab jerabo leader for brandishing gunsBy Daniel Chansa on 31 Dec 2019
Police on the Copperbelt have arrested a well known Jerabo leader for brandishing guns in his garage.
Maxwell Mofya, commonly known as “Tablet”, is a leader of small scale miners in Chingola and a member of the PF security wing.
On December 28, 2019, Tablet was seen in a video which went viral on social media playing with an armed riffle and a short gun.
In another video, he was seen speaking against a government official.
Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed his arrest.
Katanga said Tablet, 31, of 22-6th Street Nchanga South had been charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace.
Katanga said police would not allow gangsterism on the Copperbelt.
She said that in the video, Tablet was seen in a garage getting his short gun from a suitcase which was in his vehicle.
Katanga said the suspect then loaded some pallets in the said rifle and fired some shots on the ground.
She said Tablet then took his star pistol, which he had 20 bullets, and concealed it in his waistband.
“Police has instituted investigations and the suspect is in custody and the Armsan shot gun with 10 pallets and a star pistol with 21 bullets have been recovered,” said Katanga.
Trending
- Lungu fires Chanda Kasolo for saying "salary cuts are voluntary" (7,581 views)
- HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo (3,400 views)
- Govt claims it is unaware of Foote’s recall (2,493 views)
- Lungu should cut his term of office, not the salaries of public officers. Here is why. (2,150 views)
- C/belt police nab jerabo leader for brandishing guns (2,006 views)
- I’ve never been fired before, it’s a new feeling – Kasolo
- Zambia completely broke, men are even scared to marry – HH
- Changala maintains call for early polls, says PF govt is seriously dangerous
- Mujajati hopes U.S. govt’s donor support won’t diminish amidst diplomatic row
- PF has killed law enforcement wings for corruption to thrive – Mukuni
- HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo
- Lungu should cut his term of office, not the salaries of public officers. Here is why.
- Lungu orders 15% salary cut
- Bishop Dr Chomba is right, Despite his fake PhD from Oxford
- Archbishop Mpundu has joined a wrong battle, we’ll deal with him like an opponent – Tutwa
Zambia completely broke, men are even scared to marry – HH31 Dec 2019
-
Changala maintains call for early polls, says PF govt is seriously dangerous31 Dec 2019
-
Mujajati hopes U.S. govt's donor support won't diminish amidst diplomatic row31 Dec 2019
-
PF has killed law enforcement wings for corruption to thrive – Mukuni31 Dec 2019
-
Archbishop Mpundu has joined a wrong battle, we'll deal with him like an opponent – Tutwa31 Dec 2019
-
Illegal miners will deplete minerals in Lower Zambezi – Mpunka31 Dec 2019
-
So this guy is part of members of the PF security! Who gave him that military weapon? Are ordinary citizens allowed to carry military weapons? There must be an army being groomed to instill fear in the citizenry and eventually be commanded to start a civil war when things don’t go well for them!! This is a wake up call to the opposition not to take this matter lightly as it has grave consequences for the security of our country. The church especially our upright Catholic Church must help the country to avoid a civil war. These guys mean serious… Read more »