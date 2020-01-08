We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo

- Local
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – KampyongoBy Julia Malunga on 8 Jan 2020
Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema should stop saying he will win elections because one day he will be arrested.
Speaking when he appeared on Radio Delight Kwitonta in Shiwang’andu, Monday, Kampyongo said it was unfortunate that Hichilema put the blame on others when he lost elections.
“Lesa ewu pela ubuteko! Takwaba ukulwisha iyo, takwaba ipilikiti. Ba Sata balibombele imiuku iyingi mubuteko noko balesonta ati umuntu afuma uku. Ba Edgar Lungu baisa iminina umuku umo pali wu President ba wina noku wina pa ballot. Lesa asuminisha baingila. Nomba kwaliba fye umuntu ulusa fye nokulabepesha ba referee. Ama politics yaba nga bola filya fine mu sapota ba Manchester United naba Arsenal, referee apela ifunde; iwe fumamo, iwe tawingishe umupila bwino. Nomba kuti uleba ati niwe ulenga nde lusa? Nga ambi ba wina shani?. Ifwe twali mu opposition twalesumina fye nga ba Sata balanda ati twalusa abantu tabalatu pela inshita natubwelele Ku bantu. Nomba iwe watilafye ine nkawina, niwe ukawina shani? Ala ubushiku bumo ukalufyanya tukakukaka. (It’s God who choses leaders, there is no confusion. Late president Michael Sata worked very hard in government and people were able to point where he had worked. That’s why when Edgar Lungu contested the presidency once he won. God allowed it. But have you ever seen a scenario where a person loses and blames the referee? Politics is just like football, the same way you support Manchester United and Arsenal the referee only gives orders on who can come out of the game or the person who has scored an offside goal. So, can you put the blame on the referee that he is the one responsible for your loss? When we were in the opposition we used to concede defeat and Sata used to tell us we have lost, let’s go back to the grassroots. Now, Hichilema keeps on saying ‘I will win’ how will you win? One day you will make a mistake and we will arrest you),” he said.
And Kampyongo called on the people of Shiwang’andu to be patient as the government was working hard to ensure that the Social Cash Transfer program was restored.
“Ubuteko uwa PF buteko wabalanda. Elo twaisa tontokanya ati kuti twamona shani filya tutila ama social safety net programmes ayaku afwilisha aba busu abashikwete apa kuma ukuboko? Kanshi efyo twaletele social cash transfer indalama isha bule. Nomba indalama ishi nasho shaleta ubwafya, ngefifine tulelanda pali ufunde napo paisa sangwa abaminwe ishitali nabo apo balafwaya palya pene pa ndalama isha bantu epo balafikilila nokulabika iminwe. Echo twatila ubuteko bu bale bulolekeshepo bukontolole bwino bwino bufunyepo utu nkofyo nkofyo ba funyepo bonse bamaluku. Tulelomba abantu ba tekanye tumone efyo bala contolola bwino bwino pakuti lilya bale pela, bapele balya abantu abalingile ukufola. (The PF government is a pro-poor government. We thought of bringing the Social Cash Transfer program to help the vulnerable people in society. But among those people who were involved, there were thieves who were stealing the money meant for the poor people. They targeted the money meant for the vulnerable and stole it. That’s why we wanted government to pause the programme first to make sure that such criminals are removed from the processes. So we are asking the people to be patient, we want to ensure that we remove those who are stealing money so that the people that rightly deserve the money should receive it),” Kampyongo said
Meanwhile, Kampyongo challenged the UPND to come out the Africa Liberal Network a group he said supports homosexuality.
“Abanesu ba UPND baba muka bungwe ka Africa Liberal Network nangu lelo kuti mwaipusha kateka wa UPND ngatababa muka bungwe aka namunganda iyamafunde fintu baishile sumina ati bali muka bungwe bati tatwasuminamo ifya ka bupe nomba tulefwaya bakafumemo. (Our friends the UPND are in the ALN group you can even challenge their leader Hichilema if he is not part of that group. In parliament they accepted that they were part of it but that they did not believe in homosexuality. We want them to come out of that group! The UPND should come out clean as simple! We as PF are going to speak on the morals of Christianity we are not going to support homosexuality in any kind in any form,” said Kampyongo.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
-
And you call yourself home affairs Minister who cannot see that you are agitating masses. against your Government. Lesa afwa abayafwa!! You guys rigged 2016 and that is why ECL is president! This time UPND knows all your tricks and 2021 wina azalila monga RB