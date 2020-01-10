DEC nabs IMS boss’ lawyer for forging sick note

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 10 Jan 2020by Mukosha Funga on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 9 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 7 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 6 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 8 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 7 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 5 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
DEC nabs IMS boss’ lawyer for forging sick noteBy Mukosha Funga on 10 Jan 2020
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited board chairman Walid El Nahas’ lawyer and a radiation therapy technologist for allegedly forging a letter recommending that the latter needs specialized treatment abroad.
In a statement today, DEC spokesperson Theresa Katongo said Kennedy Mambwe of an unknown law firm was on police bond and would appear in court soon.
“The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested a Lusaka lawyer and a Radiation Therapy Technologist for forgery and uttering a forged document. Kennedy Mambwe, 39, a lawyer from a known law firm, has been arrested and jointly charged with Joseph Kabwe Mofu a Radiation Therapy Technologist at a known hospital for forgery and uttering a forged document to DEC officers. Kennedy Mambwe is the lawyer representing Mr Walid El Nahas of Intelligent Mobility Solution recently arrested by the Commission for corrupt practices with public officers,” stated Katongo.
“Particulars of the offence are that Kennedy Mambwe jointly and whilst acting together with Joseph Kabwe Mofu and other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 19th and 21st December, 2019 forged and uttered a recommendation letter purporting that it was written by a doctor at a named hospital for Mr Walid El Nahas to seek specialized treatment abroad when in fact not. The suspects are on Police bond and are expected to appear in court soon.”
About Mukosha Funga
Mukosha is interested in good governance and anti-corruption reporting.
Email: mukosha@diggers.news
Related Items
- DEC nabs IMS boss’ lawyer for forging sick note - 10 Jan 2020
- We don’t want to respond to Archbishop Mpundu, he’s a UPND sympathiser, alleges Mwila - 7 Jan 2020
- Lungu goes on 4-day holiday - 7 Jan 2020
- I can’t reconcile with PF, and even if they got me they can’t win 2021 – Kambwili - 6 Jan 2020
- Corruption brought us here, cutting salaries won’t help – Musa - 30 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- We'll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory - Kampyongo (3,888 views)
- Chiteme and I were invited, not summoned by PF disciplinary committee - Lusambo (3,604 views)
- Keep your salaries, but reduce stealing by at least 20% che (3,133 views)
- Sinda Police rescue suspected wizard from mob justice at graveyard (2,883 views)
- Govt moves to deregister UNZALARU over 'idiots' remark (2,147 views)
- We'll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory - Kampyongo
- Foote challenges Lungu's govt leaders to disclose their sources of income
- We insist, PF needs a Mwanawasa to emerge from within
- I would rather attend all-white party than gay meeting - Lubinda
- We don't want to respond to Archbishop Mpundu, he's a UPND sympathiser, alleges Mwila
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
CCPC probes sudden cement price hikes10 Jan 2020
-
DEC nabs IMS boss’ lawyer for forging sick note10 Jan 2020
-
Let Lungu rest, but reflect on corruption and the collapsed economy10 Jan 2020
-
Zesco must slash bloated workforce, demands Nawakwi9 Jan 2020
-
Kayula questions NCZ’s capacity to meet fertilizer output targets9 Jan 2020
-
Fuel price, power tariff hike will increase poverty – CUTS9 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article