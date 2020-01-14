Africa won’t allow manipulation from the West – Lungu

- Local
-
by Julia Malunga on 14 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 14 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 14 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 13 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 13 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 14 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 12 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
Breaking News
Africa won’t allow manipulation from the West – LunguBy Julia Malunga on 14 Jan 2020
President Edgar Lungu says democracy has many variations and Africa will not allow manipulation from outside forces.
Speaking when outgoing Sudanese Ambassador to Zambia Awad Ali paid a courtesy call on him at State House, Monday, President Lungu said it was unacceptable that some western countries wanted to determine and dictate how African countries should govern themselves.
“I think that Africa has woken up to the reality that he can only advance if it looks to itself internally for realizing the potential that lies within the African continent. The most important thing is that we have woken up as Africans and let’s not allow manipulation by the east, west, or any other outside forces, but we only do so if we get the best practices from one another,” President Lungu said.
He said he keenly followed the events in Sudan which led to the peaceful change of government, asking other countries to emulate this.
“We were following keenly the events in Sudan, leading to the change of the governance system. It went on peacefully and that’s how it should be. And I think your country is one such model which African countries elsewhere can learn from and I’m glad that during your stay here, we did share a few on those lines and the Minister of Foreign Affairs previously did indicate to you that we would like to scale up our relationship by having permanent representation in Khartoum,” President Lungu said.
“The system of governance shouldn’t be dominated by outsiders …democracy has got many variations and each one country in the west who boast of democracy have got their own versions. Some have had their leaders lead from 1952 and they are still around and they are Presidents, they are queens,they are called whatever titles. But for Africa, we have had this era which is slowly phasing where some of our friends especially from the west dictate to us how we are going to govern our people, what structures of governance, what institutions we are going to take, and I think this is unacceptable.”
President Lungu hoped that Ambassador Ali’s successor would work hard and build on blocks he had left in enhancing the Zambia/Sudan relations.
“And I’m sure that your successor, will work hard to ensure that he builds upon the blocks that you have left and I must hasten to point out that Zambia continues to cooperate with all members of the African Union, all members of the SADC regional groupings and COMESA. Allow me to simply thank you sincerely for your contribution to enhancing the Zambia/Sudan during your tour of duty. And I am sure that your successor will find a fertile ground which he can also came and make his contribution to enhancing our level to higher levels,” said President Lungu.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Africa won’t allow manipulation from the West – Lungu - 14 Jan 2020
- Lusaka police nab 8 for burning church - 14 Jan 2020
- Zambezi River Authority forecasts improved water levels in Kariba dam during Q1 of 2020 - 13 Jan 2020
- No Zambian envoy is banned from issuing statements, they’ve just been guided on procedure – Malupenga - 13 Jan 2020
- PF is too sweet, popular, brags Mwila - 13 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya (5,092 views)
- IMF package will be bitter, it won’t be about tightening belts but skirts - Nawakwi (2,189 views)
- Zambia will overcome all setbacks - Lungu (2,098 views)
- 1 prisoner dies, 36 others sustain injuries in road accident (1,780 view)
- Sue govt over illegal salary cuts, Chiyobe urges workers (1,097 view)
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Africa won’t allow manipulation from the West – Lungu14 Jan 2020
-
Ministers, Tasila sue Diggers, EIA over Mukula exposé14 Jan 2020
-
Kamanga confirms FAZ has chosen next Chipolopolo gaffer14 Jan 2020
-
Lusaka woman in court over fake job deal14 Jan 2020
-
The Significance of Village Chickens in Building Economically Resilient Rural Households14 Jan 2020
-
US-Iran tension may affect Zambia’s economy – Kanyama14 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article